Actor Lee Jung-jae trades Squid Game tracksuit for Jedi robes in Star Wars series The Acolyte

Lee Jung-jae never dreamt of stepping into the Star Wars universe, let alone play a Jedi Master.

So the South Korean actor was pleasantly surprised when he received a call from American film-maker Leslye Headland, asking if he was keen to do a screen test for a Jedi character she was creating for the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

“I was given scripts for two different characters. It felt like an audition when I went to London for the camera test,” said Lee, through an interpreter at a virtual press conference from Seoul on June 5.

The 51-year-old did not think much about it, as he thought it was just a “chemistry rehearsal” with the other cast members.

Ten days later, he was informed he got the role of Master Sol, the male lead in The Acolyte.

Lee admitted he felt the pressure of being one of the headliners of a Star Wars series, as well as the first Asian to play a Jedi Master. It was also his first English-speaking role.

The latest offering in the Star Wars science-fiction franchise marks the veteran performer’s Hollywood debut.