Actor Lee Jong-suk to meet fans at Esplanade Theatre on Oct 4

SINGAPORE – South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk is holding a fan meeting at Esplanade Theatre on Oct 4.

The sale of tickets, priced from $128 to $248, starts at 10am on Thursday via Sistic. Those who purchase tickets before 11.59pm on Aug 31 will be eligible to join the fan benefits draw.

Lee announced his 2023 “Dear. My With” fan meeting tour in May, but did not specify the Singapore venue then.

He kicked off the tour in Hong Kong on July 1 and has gone on to Taipei and Jakarta. His upcoming stops include Dubai, Bangkok, Seoul and Osaka.

One of the most prolific K-drama actors in the South Korean entertainment industry, Lee’s breakout role was in the television series School 2013 (2012 to 2013). He went on to star in other TV dramas such as Doctor Stranger (2014), W (2016) and Big Mouth (2022)

On the big screen, he has starred in acclaimed movies such as Hot Young Bloods (2014), V.I.P. (2017) and Decibel (2022).

Lee has earned several accolades throughout the years, including winning the Grand Prize (Daesang) at a number of award shows.

He confirmed through his agency on Dec 31, 2022, that he was dating South Korean singer-actress IU.

Book It/“Dear. My With” Fan Meet in Singapore

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Oct 4, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $248 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)