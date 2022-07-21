Actor Lee Byung-hun shares rare shots of son on social media

Father and son were seen holding hands while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. PHOTO: BYUNGHUN0712/INSTAGRAM
LOS ANGELES - South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun posted photos of his son on social media for the first time on Tuesday (July 19).

Lee, who turned 52 on July 12, is married to actress Lee Min-jung, 40, and they have a seven-year-old son, Joon-hoo.

The actor posted on Instagram rare shots of him and his son together, although Joon-hoo was only visible from the back.

Father and son were seen holding hands while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. Lee tagged the theme park in the post.

His wife commented on the post: "You did a good job."

Fans remarked that Joon-hoo is catching up with his father in height.

Lee, who recently starred in the television series Our Blues (2022) and played the mysterious Front Man in survival thriller series Squid Game (2021), will appear in the upcoming disaster-action film Emergency Declaration.

The actor has shown snippets of his daily life on social media, although his family rarely appear in the photos.

His wife has posted occasional shots on social media of their son either in a mask or from the back.

