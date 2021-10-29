Actor Lawrence Ng gets on Douyin, celebrities show support

HONG KONG - Popular Hong Kong actor Lawrence Ng has joined Douyin and he seems to have the support of half the Hong Kong entertainment industry.

Ng, who has focused his career in China in recent years, announced on his Weibo account last Saturday (Oct 23) that he had set up an account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

In the space of less than a week, he has invited more than 25 artistes to stump for him, as they congratulated him on arriving on Douyin and urged fans to follow him.

They included actors Kenneth Ma, Michael Miu, Julian Cheung and Michael Tse, actresses Ada Choi and Charmaine Sheh as well as Malaysian singer Eric Moo and Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin.

Some fans were surprised by the appearance of actor Bobby Au Yeung, known for his leading roles in several television series franchises such as The File Of Justice (1992 to 1997) and Armed Reaction (1997 to 2004). He sported a white beard in his video.

Ng even managed to get actor Nick Cheung to promote his account by performing a magic trick.

Ng, 57, played the protagonist Zhang Wuji in TVB's adaptation of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel, The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre, in 2000.

He posted a clip on Douyin of him revisiting the role by showing off the character's signature martial arts skill "Universal Grand Shift".

The actor also revisited another of his iconic roles, Dr Paul Ching from the medical drama trilogy Healing Hands (1998 to 2005), in a separate video.

Ng has a 12-year-old daughter with Chinese actress Shi Yangzi, who is 21 years his junior. They divorced in 2014 after a seven-year marriage.