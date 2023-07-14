Actor Kevin Spacey denies 'aggressive' behaviour in UK sex assault trial

LONDON - Kevin Spacey said on Thursday he was a “big flirt” but denied any “aggressive” behaviour, as the Hollywood actor entered the witness box of his sexual assault trial in south London.

The Southwark Crown Court has earlier heard the testimony of four men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accusing Spacey of sexual offences between 2001 and 2013.

The actor, an Academy Award winner for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, has denied all the charges.

One complainant alleged the actor assaulted him multiple times and, in particular, grabbed him while he was driving Spacey to a party, nearly causing him to “come off the road”.

Spacey in his testimony admitted to having touched the man but said “it didn’t happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way”.

“It was gentle... and it was, in my mind, romantic,” Spacey, wearing a dark suit and glasses, told the jury.

Spacey described himself as a “big flirt” and claimed there was a mutual flirtation between the two men.

But the alleged victim “made it clear that he did not want to go any further,” the 63-year-old actor added.

Spacey said he felt “crushed” after the allegations were made against him, saying it was like a “stab in the back”.

Asked about the testimony of another alleged victim, who accused Spacey of making crude remarks at a West End theatre event before grabbing his crotch, Spacey described them as “madness” and denied it happened.

“I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him and wouldn’t and never have to anyone in my life,” Spacey said.

He also claimed he didn’t recognise the complainant when shown a photo of him and said he remembered “not a great deal” from that day.

‘I lost everything’

Addressing claims from another accuser, who recounted that the actor performed a sex act on him while he was asleep, Spacey said they had shared an “intimate moment”.

He said that when the complainant, an aspiring actor, came back from the bathroom, he was “suddenly awkward and fumbling” and left in a rush.

“I remember the end of the evening and that was what struck me in my mind because we had a consensual and, I believe, a very nice and lovely evening,” Spacey added.