Actor Kevin Hart praises multinational cast for giving his heist caper a Lift

NEW YORK – Heist capers such as the Ocean’s Eleven (1960 to 2018) and Money Heist (2017 to 2023) franchises have been wildly popular with audiences, and American actor Kevin Hart hopes to replicate that formula with a more international twist.

The stand-up-comic-turned-movie-star leads the cast of the action comedy Lift, which was the most-watched English-language film on Netflix globally in the second week of January.

The story follows a renowned thief named Cyrus (Hart) and a band of criminals as they are recruited by Interpol to do what they do best: steal.

Their daring new mission? To lift US$500 million (S$670 million) in gold bullion from a plane in mid-air to stop it from being used to fund a terrorist attack.

But Cyrus’ crew is a little more cosmopolitan than what you usually get in Hollywood heist flicks. Its members include Interpol officer Abby (British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw), getaway pilot Camila (Spanish actress Ursula Corbero) and hacker Mi-Sun (K-pop singer-actress Kim Yoon-ji).

Rounding out the cast are French actor Jean Reno as the baddie and Australian star Sam Worthington as Abby’s boss.

Putting together this multinational ensemble was part of the vision Hart had for Lift, which was co-produced by his company HartBeat Productions.

“It was a dream come true to go out and find a group of actors and actresses who can combine and help us achieve the goal of having a global IP (intellectual property),” the 44-year-old says at the film’s premiere in New York City earlier in January.

The story had to tick several boxes, explains the star, who was a successful touring comedian before making the jump to acting in comedies such as Get Hard (2015) and The Wedding Ringer (2015).