Actor Kevin Bacon marks 32 years of Earth Day activism

LOS ANGELES - Celebrities were among those marking this year's Earth Day on Friday (April 22), including Kevin Bacon.

In fact, the 63-year-old American actor, who shot to fame after the musical-drama Footloose (1994), has been honouring Earth Day for more than three decades.

On his Instagram, Bacon shared a throwback photo of himself, wife Kyra Sedgwick, and son Travis, in marking the occasion more than 30 years ago.

"Our first #EarthDay together, 32 years ago, down in (Washington) D.C. to talk about Global Warming and single use plastic," Bacon wrote on Friday evening.

"Celebrating Mother Earth today and every day and committed to our role in keeping it clean and safe," he added.

Bacon and fellow actor Sedgwick, who have been married since 1988, are both well-known for their climate activism.

In 2019, he blasted former United States President Donald Trump's environmental policies.

"I think it's astounding how far we've gone backwards since he's been president in terms of environmental law," he told media outlet Buzzfeed.

"(The Trump) administration's position on the environment is despicable," he added.

Other Hollywood climate heroes, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Fonda, also did their part to encourage tangible action on Earth Day.

DiCaprio, 47, encouraged his 19.5 million Twitter followers to learn more about the Act Now campaign by the United Nations, noting that "living more sustainably doesn't have to be difficult."

And 84-year-old Fonda - who made headlines in 2019 when her participation in climate protests in Washington D.C. led to multiple arrests - directed her fans on Instagram to consider a donation to eco-activist organisation Greenpeace.