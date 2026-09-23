Actor Kenneth Branagh embraces action hero role - to get in shape

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kenneth Branagh (right) and Ryan Reynolds star in the film Mayday.

Toronto, Canada - For Kenneth Branagh, starring as an action hero in the Cold War comedy Mayday was a chance to surprise the audience – and get in shape.

The British actor, best known to audiences for heavyweight Shakespearean roles like Henry V, appears in the Apple TV film as a former KGB agent capable of taking on his most ruthless enemies armed with nothing more than a pen.

In his quest to help US pilot Troy Kelly (played by Ryan Reynolds), who has crashed in Soviet territory during the Cold War, Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh) battles anyone who stands in his way, leaving a trail of carnage behind him.

“There was some movie magic there for sure, but there was no question that I learned everything,” Branagh told AFP on the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I tried to do it absolutely the best I could and the quickest I could, and not hurt myself and not hurt anybody else.”

To prepare for the role, the actor practiced yoga for hours and trained methodically to master the fight choreography.

“It was a great chance to get a little fitter,” the 65-year-old laughed.

Above all, the action sequences were a chance to show off his versatility.

The running, jumping and fighting “was part of telling the audience who Nikolai was and surprising them”.

“I was surprised reading it, and I knew that I wanted to help surprise the audience by just letting them know that they maybe had underestimated this funny, eccentric Russian character.”

Branagh said he had been delighted with the script by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also directed the film, and had loved working with people who had such a clear vision.

Bonding over football

Much of the success of the film hinges on the easy chemistry between Branagh and co-star Reynolds, 49.

This unfolds on a perilous journey to Moscow, during which both men discover something about the other’s country.

Ustinov, who is obsessed with American culture, and specifically with Top Gun (the 1986 hit starring Tom Cruise), shows Kelly that not all Russians are the emotionless drones that Washington’s political leaders claim they are.

Meanwhile, Kelly reveals that not all Americans are good-natured heroes.

The on-screen bond developed very quickly from the first meeting between the actors, Branagh said.

“When we had our very first conversation, they just called ‘action’ on a costume test for him.

“He walked off the set, or I walked to him actually, so we shook hands in front of the camera, and we just started a conversation which hasn’t really stopped. We just got on.”

The pair have seen each other frequently since wrapping while promoting the film and always pick up right where they left off.

“When we meet at work or you know promoting the film, it just carries on,” he said.

“Wherever we see each other, basically we talk about football. It just always was very easy.” AFP