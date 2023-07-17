Actor Kai Ko’s face injured by dog months after scarring incident

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Kai Ko has suffered another facial injury months after a filming accident in 2022.
The 32-year-old posted three photos on Instagram Stories on Sunday, with the first one showing a photo of his bloodied right hand. He wrote in Chinese: “Please think carefully before raising a big dog.”
He then posted a second photo of blood on his pillow, writing: “I woke up to find a ‘map’ on the pillow.”
The actor then explained what happened in the third photo.
“My dog is well-behaved, but he is really big,” wrote the actor best known for his role in the Taiwanese coming-of-age movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).
“When I touched him repeatedly last night, he was so excited that he stood up. I guess he wanted to lick my face.”
Ko continued: “Then the top of his head hit the corner of my eyebrow and I bled profusely.”
This was not the first time Ko has been injured by his dog.
In February 2022, he posted a photo of himself in hospital with his left index finger and left leg bandaged. He explained on Instagram later that he had tried to stop his two dogs from fighting and was bitten by them accidentally.
Ko was scarred on the set of Netflix series Agent From Above in December, when a drone malfunctioned and hit his face. He received about 30 stitches and took time off to recover, before resuming work more than one month later.