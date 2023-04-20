Actor Jonathan Majors maintains innocence as more alleged abuse victims come forward

LOS ANGELES – American actor Jonathan Majors, who was arrested in March for an alleged domestic dispute, is facing further woes.

More alleged abuse victims have come forward to speak to the district attorney’s office in Manhattan, according to an exclusive report on entertainment portal Variety on Wednesday.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, a renowned criminal defence attorney. She represented writer-director Paul Haggis in his rape and sexual abuse civil case in 2022.

Majors, 33, was arrested in New York City on March 25 and subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment. He is due in court on May 8.

A 30-year-old unnamed woman, said to be his girlfriend, alleged that he had “(struck) her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear”, and grabbed her hand and neck “causing bruising and substantial pain”.

In the wake of his arrest, Majors was dropped by his management team, Entertainment 360, and his public relations team, The Lede Company, as well as from endorsement deals, according to multiple entertainment outlets.

In addition, the Creed III (2023) actor, who had seen his star rising in the past few months, has been dropped from several projects.

According to entertainment website Deadline, these include the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man In My Basement and the biopic Otis And Zelma.

Marvel is reportedly not looking to replace him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he has played different versions of villain Kang the Conqueror since 2021. He appeared in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and is set to reprise the role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and the second season of television series Loki (2021 to present).

He is also still slated to appear in director Spike Lee’s Da Understudy and 48 Hours In Vegas, portraying former basketball star Dennis Rodman.