Actor Joel Choo posts photo of himself with grey hair in support of #GoSilverSG campaign

SINGAPORE - Local actor Joel Choo may be only 27, but has peeked into the future to see how he may look when he grows older.

On Sunday (Aug 1), he posted a photo of himself sporting grey hair - with the help of a picture filter - in support of #GoSilverSG, a social media campaign by St Luke's Hospital, which is dedicated to the elderly sick.

"At my age, Going Silver is not something on my mind, but it is fun to preview how I will look like 40 to 50 years down the road," he said.

Choo, the son of veteran actor Zhu Houren, 66, added: "My dad Choo Houren has turned silver, but I don't think much has changed for him since his younger days. He still looks charming and is living his passion and a full life."

St Luke's Hospital hopes that more people can take part in #GoSilverSG, which is part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations and aims to defy the stereotypes of ageing in a fun way. The campaign, which runs until Sept 30, encourages people to post a photo of themselves with grey hair, through the use of a filter, on Facebook and Instagram.

Corporate donors will match $2.50 for every #GoSilverSG hashtag, like and comment. Direction donations can also be made via this website. The campaign hopes to raise $250,000 for the hospital.