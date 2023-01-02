Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plough accident

Actor Jeremy Renner had been ploughing snow when he suffered serious injuries. PHOTO: JEREMY RENNER/FACEBOOK
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
11 min ago

LOS ANGELES – Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative told American media on Sunday.

Renner had been ploughing snow when he suffered serious injuries, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical, but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” Renner’s representative told the outlet, without specifying where the accident took place.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mount Rose in Lake Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada, that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On Dec 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.” AFP

More On This Topic
Marvel gives Hawkeye a holiday season makeover
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top