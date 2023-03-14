Actor Jason Sudeikis felt pressure to maintain his show’s high bar as Ted Lasso 3 returns

LOS ANGELES – The creators and stars of Emmy-sweeping comedy drama Ted Lasso (2020 to present) want fans to know they are not sick of hearing how much the show means to them.

The series – which has won 11 Emmys, including back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series gongs the last two years – casts Jason Sudeikis as the eponymous Lasso, an American college football coach hired to manage an English Premier League club in the hopes that he will fail.

But he manages to win everyone over with his folksy optimism – just as the show charmed audiences with its unusually uplifting storylines.

The fact that viewers developed such an emotional connection to the series during the pandemic still strikes a chord with Sudeikis, who co-writes and co-creates it with Bill Lawrence, creator of the medical sitcom Scrubs (2001 to 2010).

At a Zoom press conference for Season 3, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Sudeikis says: “I would have preferred that people could have gone on date nights and kids could have gone to school and played with their friends, but if we helped folks through that weird – and, in some cases, still ongoing – time, we’re very happy to have obliged.”

The 47-year-old American, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022 for the role, says working on the show was also therapeutic for the cast and crew.

“I know it helped all of us in many ways,” says the star, who appeared in the hit comedy films Horrible Bosses (2011) and We’re The Millers (2013).

“Even shooting Season 2, we got to be face to face with one another between ‘action’ and ‘cut’, and actually feel like we were back in the old times. It was thrilling and healing just in the endeavour of making the thing.”

British actress Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond’s owner and Lasso’s boss Rebecca Welton, agrees.

“You can’t beat that feeling when people come up to you and say how much we got their families through one of the most difficult times in everyone’s lives.

“You can’t help but feel privileged about that. It doesn’t matter how many people stop you. They always say thank you and I don’t think I’ve ever been on something where people are like that,” says the 48-year-old, who won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy in 2021 for her role.