Actor Jason Momoa was 'broken' after shooting Season 3 of sci-fi show See

LOS ANGELES - In interviews, actor Jason Momoa is warm, sunny and playful - a stark contrast to the dark, brooding characters he so often portrays, including the titular undersea king in superhero smash Aquaman (2018) andwarlord Khal Drogo in fantasy hit Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019).

But the 43-year-old - who earlier this year announced he was splitting from his wife, actress Lisa Bonet - is uncharacteristically sombre when he sits down to chat with the media about making the third season of his science-fiction series See.