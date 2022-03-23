Actor Jang Dong-gun may give speech at Hyun Bin's wedding

SEOUL • South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun is rumoured to be giving a toast to celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at one of the year's most anticipated weddings.

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin, 39, and Son, 40, who fell in love while playing lovers in the hit 2019 K-drama, will wed on either March 30 or 31 in a private ceremony, according to South Korean media reports.

Jang, 50, has been friends with the groom-to-be for more than a decade. They share hobbies such as baseball and golf, and appeared together in blockbuster zombie movie Rampant in 2018. Son and Jang are said to be on good terms as well due to work.

Little else is known about the wedding, which was announced last month, though it will reportedly be held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

The garden of this hotel, which offers views of the Han River and Mount Acha, has been the venue for celebrity weddings such as those of Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin, and Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young.

The guest list is said to include Crash Landing On You's scriptwriter, Park Ji-eun, as well as family members and close friends.

Hyun Bin's management agency Vast Entertainment has not confirmed any of the rumours.