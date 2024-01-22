Actor Hugh Jackman shares gym workout as he prepares to be Wolverine again

There is no denying that Hugh Jackman is committed to his Wolverine character.

The Australian actor – who played the clawed superhero in the X-Men film franchises (2000 to 2017) – took to Instagram on Jan 21 to show his training regimen amid filming of Deadpool 3, where Jackman will reprise his Wolverine role.

In the short video, the 55-year-old star was seen doing bicep curls in the gym.

“No days off – except for tomorrow. #becomingwolverineagain,” the Oscar-nominated actor captioned the post.

Deadpool 3 will see Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds playing the titular superhero again.

The movie, which will be the first Deadpool outing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set for a 2024 release.

Jackman had previously shared videos about his training for his Wolverine character.

However, the latest clip, which shows off his impressive biceps, received many comments ridiculing his “skinny legs” and suggesting that he should not overlook his “leg day”.

Many of Jackman’s 31.6 million Instagram followers defended him, highlighting his age and genetics, and asked the naysayers to “give him a break”.

In 2017, Jackman announced he would retire from playing Wolverine and that Logan – featuring an elderly and weary Wolverine – would be his swansong.

Reynolds, 47, reportedly convinced his good friend to don the famous yellow-and-blue Wolverine suit again in 2022, much to the delight of fans.

With the release of Deadpool 3, Jackman would have played Wolverine for 24 years.