Actor Huang Xiaoming travels 18 hours by train to film reality series

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming took to social media to seek help after his flight to Harbin in China’s Heilongjiang province was cancelled.

The 46-year-old was planning to go to Mohe, the northernmost city in China, to film the latest season of Chinese reality game show Go Fighting!.

In a Weibo post, which indicated that he was in Shanghai on March 28 at about 8.30am, Huang wrote: “The flight was cancelled as we were on the way to Harbin. How do we get to Mohe? Waiting online as it’s quite urgent.”

He clarified an hour later that the flight was delayed, as netizens and his fellow cast members suggested ways for him to reach Mohe.

Chinese comedian Xiaoshenyang wrote: “Take a train from Harbin at 5.18pm and you will arrive at Mohe at 10.10am the next morning.”

Chinese singer Justin Huang said he had arrived in Mohe, while Chinese singer Yan Haoxiang asked the actor to wait for him as he travelled from the south.

Huang Xiaoming eventually reached his location after travelling by train for about 18 hours and then began filming in the cold weather till the wee hours on March 30.

“We have arrived at the hotel safely after a three-hour car ride,” Huang wrote at about 4am on March 30. “It’s been tough on everybody. Let’s have a good rest.”

Some netizens were glad that he managed to reach his destination, considering the adverse weather conditions, while others wondered if he was drumming up publicity for the show with his posts.