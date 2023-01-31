Actor Hu Ge shocks fans with news that he is married and has a daughter

SHANGHAI – Chinese actor Hu Ge has probably broken the hearts of many female fans as he has revealed that not only is he married, but he is also the father of a baby girl.

The 40-year-old disclosed on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday afternoon that he had become a father, and that both his wife and daughter were well.

“Thank you for growing up with me as I have been in the industry for 20 years,” he wrote to his fans. “I have now moved on to the next stage of my life, and I seek more of your support and understanding.”

Mentioning that the past year had not been easy for him, he added: “Pardon me for not delivering the good news earlier, as my wife is not a public figure and I had hoped our child could be born smoothly.”

The post, which had no photos, received more than five million likes in three hours and more than 600,000 comments as congratulatory messages poured in.

Hu, who is known for acting in Chinese television serials such as Chinese Paladin (2005) and Nirvana In Fire (2015), has always kept mum about his love life.

There were previous rumours that he had married actresses such as Liu Yifei, his co-star in Chinese Paladin, and Wang Xiaochen, his co-star in TV serial Good Time (2015), but they were refuted by his manager.