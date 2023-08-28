Actor Hu Ge responds to furore over whether he should stop acting for five years

SHANGHAI – Chinese actor Hu Ge has addressed the furore over his recent post on social media, in which he pondered over whether to stop acting for the next five years.

The 40-year-old caused some unease among fans when he wrote on Weibo late last Monday: “Will you support me if I stop filming in the next five years and do something more meaningful?”

Hu, who starred in Chinese television series such as Chinese Paladin (2005) and Nirvana In Fire (2015), posted two photos of himself with the background of a desert and a grassland.

Many fans did not support the decision. Some said he had broken their hearts with the post, while others asked if he had been drunk while penning it.

Hu responded to the furore at an event on Sunday to promote his latest movie, All Ears.

“Maybe I am a very strange person or maybe in the eyes of everyone, I seem to show some very unexpected behaviour or action from time to time,” he said, denying that it was a drunken post.

Referring to Wenshan, his character in All Ears who tries to find a direction in life, Hu said: “I have been influenced by this character, even though the movie was completed in April 2022. Many changes have taken place and I have made many important decisions in roughly the last 1½ years.”

The actor shocked fans on Jan 31, when he revealed that he was not only married, but also had a baby daughter.

“I can’t say that Wenshan has given me the courage to make these decisions, but he must have given me some influence and strength.”