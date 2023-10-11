Actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo Golding welcome second daughter

LOS ANGELES – Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding and his wife, Taiwanese model and wellness entrepreneur Liv Lo Golding, are now a family of four. Their second daughter, Florence, was born on Sept 9.

They announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday with a video that chronicled Florence’s arrival.

“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story,” wrote Henry Golding, 36.

In the video clip, the star of the hit romantic comedy film Crazy Rich Asians (2018) was cleaning the newborn right after cutting the umbilical cord. The couple’s two-year-old daughter Lyla was also seen cradling her little sister.

Liv Lo Golding, 38, documented the roller-coaster birth on her Fitsphere website.

She detailed how their baby had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for a “10-day course of antibiotics” due to medical complications that included breathing difficulty.

She herself was readmitted to hospital for a blood infection three days after giving birth.

Both mother and daughter have since made a full recovery.

Golding and his wife tied the knot in Malaysia in August 2016 and lived in Singapore before his Hollywood career took off. They moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

Following the success of Crazy Rich Asians, the actor had starring roles in crime caper The Gentlemen (2019), romantic comedy Last Christmas (2019) and drama Persuasion (2022).