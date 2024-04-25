Actor Hao Shao-wen, 34, to singer Jimmy Lin, 49: ‘Why haven’t you aged?’

Has Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin aged at all over the years? That was the question asked by Taiwanese actor Hao Shao-wen on Chinese social media platform Weibo on April 24.

Hao, 34, posted several photos with Lin, 49, tagging him and writing: “I have grown up. Why haven’t you aged?”

Lin replied under Hao’s post: “Big A-wen is still cute.”

Hao and Lin starred in the Taiwanese action comedy Shaolin Popey (1994) with another child actor, Shi Xiaolong, and Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu.

At the time, Lin had been in the entertainment industry for two years, and Hao and Shi shot to fame with the film. Shi, now 36, was the best man when Hao married Chinese make-up artist Renee Lin in May 2023.

Hao, who has been focusing on his career in China in recent years, is now mainly doing live-streaming in the country.

Jimmy Lin also posted on social media on April 24 a photo with Hao taken in 1994, and several current photos of themselves enacting a pose from Shaolin Popey.

Tagging Hao, Lin wrote: “Little A-wen from Shaolin Popey has become big A-wen. Hao Shao-wen, why are you still so cute?”

Lin’s post received more than 27,000 likes on Instagram and 26,000 likes on Facebook. Many fans concurred with Hao, commenting that Lin has hardly aged after 30 years and looks almost the same age as Hao in the latest photos.