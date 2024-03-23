Actor Gurmit Singh wants Phua Chu Kang – and himself – to live on forever as an AI avatar

SINGAPORE – Netizens may have baulked when a Chinese vlogger recently used artificial intelligence (AI) to “resurrect” late celebrities such as Chinese-American pop star Coco Lee and Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao and generate videos of them, which went on to make headlines and spark outrage.

But home-grown actor Gurmit Singh is not opposed to an AI avatar of him – as well as his most iconic character, Ah Beng contractor Phua Chu Kang from local sitcom Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd (1997 to 2007) – living on eternally.

At an event held at the National Library Building on March 22 to unveil his AI avatar, the 58-year-old star tells The Straits Times: “Isn’t that a great legacy to leave? It can even generate passive income for my family. Imagine my great-great-grandchild still getting money (via royalties) because Gurmit Singh is (hired to do) another virus rap. Phua Chu Kang will never die.”

Singh was tapped during both the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak of 2003 and the Covid-19 pandemic to rap about good hygiene habits as his famous TV persona.

The funnyman was one of some 20 local celebrities, including actors Li Nanxing and Shane Pow and actresses Kate Pang and Evelyn Tan, who launched IdoLive.

Presented by marketing consultancy firm The Celeb Net, it touts itself as an AI digital celebrity marketing solution. It will manage the use of AI avatars of celebrities, which are endorsed by the talents themselves, for marketing purposes, such as hosting live-stream sales.

The move is supposed to help businesses cut costs – as the price of engaging a celebrity’s AI avatar will be only a fraction of what would be paid for a physical appearance – and increase income streams for the stars too.

Singh says: “I’ve had situations where I had to be here and there at the same time, and instead of satisfying five clients, I could satisfy only one. But with this new technology, an AI of Phua Chua Kang can be giving a public announcement for Covid-19, while I host a dinner and dance at the same time.”

Singh and other local stars’ warm welcome of AI is in stark contrast to Hollywood, where actors went on a prolonged strike in 2023, in part to prevent AI generation of their image and voice replacing their work.

Veteran Li admits he felt resistant to an AI version of himself in the beginning too.

The 59-year-old says: “I am someone who prefers sticking to the traditional. But AI is the future, and I’m willing to accept it instead of binding myself to where I am now.”

Li, whose AI avatar was shown speaking on-screen at the event, says he was taken aback when he first saw the online “clone” of himself.

He recalls: “I thought it looked quite real, but of course not as real as the actual me, because real people make mistakes. And I’ve never been as perfect as my AI. I was looking at him, like, ‘Wow, he never needs to do another take, and his flow is so good.’”