Actor Elvin Ng's grandmother dies aged 88

SINGAPORE - Local actor Elvin Ng's grandmother has died at the age of 88 on Sunday (Oct 31).

Early on Tuesday, Ng posted on social media two photos of a Chinese New Year (CNY) gathering and wrote: "Our last CNY celebration with my late grandmother. She passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at the age of 88.

"My Ah Ma was strong and resilient, raised a bunch of good children, had a lovely smile on her, and she always caught many cockroaches with her bare hands on her way to my house to feed our arowana.

"You'll be dearly missed by the family, my mum and myself. Keep smiling on us, and rest in peace."

More than 25 celebrities sent their condolences to Ng, including actresses Zoe Tay and Hong Huifang as well as actors Chew Chor Meng and Terence Cao.

Ng, 40, is currently starring in the long-running drama The Heartland Hero as Mao Ge, a former loan shark who runs a second-hand goods store.