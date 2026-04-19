Actor Elvin Ng on his ‘embarrassing age’ phase: Too old for idol roles, too young to play dads

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Elvin Ng takes on a new challenge, playing a father for the first time in Kid U Not.

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SINGAPORE – At 45, Elvin Ng says he is in what he jokingly calls his “embarrassing age” phase.

He is no longer the boyish idol most viewers remember, but not yet the archetypal TV dad either.

“I’m at the age where I know I’m not here, not there,” he tells The Straits Times at the media session for Kid U Not on April 16, reflecting on two decades in local show business where he built a portfolio playing “nice guys” and men in uniform.

Yet, it is precisely at this in-between stage that he is stepping into his first father role in Kid U Not, which premieres on April 27 at 9pm on Channel 8 and will also be available on mewatch.

In the 20-episode series, local actors Zoe Tay, Aileen Tan and Marcus Chin portray a trio of seniors who are mysteriously transformed into Primary 6 pupils. Together, they need to find a way to get back to their adult selves.

Ng plays a mild-mannered married man with a 20-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son who goes missing. He even has to “father” 73-year-old Chin, as the adult version of Ng’s on-screen son.

Ng says Kid U Not offered a different kind of challenge. Used to playing “warmer, sunshine” characters, he had to inhabit a parent crumbling under pressure – demoted at work, secretly borrowing from loan sharks and desperately trying to hold it together for his family.

Elvin Ng (left) and Marcus Chin in Kid U Not. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

He recalls one kitchen scene vividly, where his character finally falls apart in front of his daughter.

“I did not realise that I would break down so badly... I felt very vulnerable then,” he admits.

Off-screen, Ng was struggling with physical vulnerability. In February, he made headlines for undergoing emergency surgery for a detached retina – a serious condition that could have resulted in blindness if the operation had been delayed.

Known for being “the gym guy” and consistently active, the Mediacorp star suddenly found himself having to change his lifestyle.

Following the procedure, he had to lie face down for a week as there was a gas bubble in his eye. The bubble was there to hold the tear up against the back of the eye, allowing it to reattach and heal.

Doctors told him it would take about half a year for his eye to stabilise fully.

The recent health scare is just the latest in what Ng sees as a pattern of “once-a-decade” wake-up calls: left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery in 2008, right ACL surgery in 2016 and now eye surgery in 2026.

“Every 10 years, I think there’s one big thing… it is like my body telling me not to become complacent,” he says.

Still, he considers himself blessed – his vision has fully recovered and he has returned to work.

“Life is back to normal,” says Ng, though he is cautiously easing back to exercising, lifting lighter weights and taking nothing for granted.

“Any point in life, whatever state you’re in, that’s your normal. We should take whatever it is as our normal.”