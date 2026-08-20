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Elvin Ng (left) and Lee Teng both reflected on years of companionship and the difficult circumstances surrounding the deaths of their dogs.

SINGAPORE – One had to make the difficult choice to let go of his pet; the other was halfway around the world when his fur kid died.

Local celebrities Elvin Ng and Lee Teng shared painful farewells to their beloved dogs on Instagram on Aug 18, with both reflecting on years of companionship and the difficult circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Ng, 45, revealed that his 17-year-old beagle Bagel was euthanised after her health deteriorated with age.

The actor adopted Bagel from animal welfare group Voices For Animals nine years ago, when she was already around eight. Looking back on their time together, Ng described her as remarkably strong.

“She was a brave, resilient and simple dog,” he wrote, adding that Bagel rarely showed signs of pain even during injections.

Ng also recalled how th e d og gradually came out of her shell after joining his family, becoming more playful and affectionate over time.

Even though her body grew frail , Ng said her eyes remained bright and alert. Following advice from his veterinarian, he eventually made the painful decision to let her go peacefully, believing she was suffering and possibly had only days left.

The Kid U Not (2026) star admitted he was still struggling with guilt over the decision and wondered whether he could have done more for Bagel in her later years.

Still, his tribute focused on gratitude. “I’ve learnt so much from you,” he wrote, praising Bagel’s tenacious spirit and wishing her a “much better and easier next life, if there is one”.

Meanwhile, TV host Lee Teng, 42, also announced the death of his 14-year-old dog Bali, who had been with his family for 13 years.

Bali originally belonged to Lee’s tenant, who later left Singapore and could not take Bali, then about one year old, along. Lee decided to keep him as he did not want Bali to end up as a stray, and Bali gradually became a cherished member of the household.

“Little did I know that decision would turn into 13 years,” the Taiwan-born Singaporean wrote in Chinese.

In recent weeks, Bali’s health had declined, prompting repeated visits to the vet. Lee said hearing his dog whimper daily was heartbreaking, and he had taken Bali for a follow-up appointment just two days before his death.

Bali died quietly while Lee was overseas, leaving him with one painful regret.

“Maybe you didn’t want me to witness your final moments,” Lee wrote, adding that he was sorry he could not be by Bali’s side at the end.

Lee added: “Go to heaven and eat well, drink well, and run well... Rest in peace. We will always miss you.”