Actor Elliot Page shows off six pack for the first time after surgery

LOS ANGELES - Actor Elliot Page, who underwent surgery to remove breast tissue earlier this year, has flaunted his six pack for the first time.

He was beaming in a topless photo posted on Instagram on Monday (May 24), , clad in a pair of red swim trunks by the pool.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," the 34-year-old wrote, adding the hashtags #transjoy #transisbeautiful.

Last month, Page opened up about his surgery on The Oprah Conversation with host Oprah Winfrey and cried tears of joy at being finally comfortable in his own body. He revealed he was transgender in December last year.

"Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am'," he said. "Feel comfortable in my body, for the, probably, the first time."

In his first interview since going public, he spoke to Time magazine in March about growing up and feeling "like a boy" but having "to look a certain way" for the sake of his acting career.

Formerly known as Ellen Page, he won critical acclaim early in his career in coming-of-age movie Juno (2007), playing a teenager dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

He told Winfrey he wanted to share how the surgery changed his life, even though he acknowledged that not all transgender men wanted or could afford it.

"And I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it's the case for so many people," he added. "There is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there is such a lack of access for trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."