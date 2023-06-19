Actor Duan Weiming returns to work on latest season of TV drama 128 Circle

SINGAPORE – Local actor Duan Weiming is back on his feet again, having returned to work in late May and reprising his lead role in the third and latest season of the Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle.

He was fitted with a prosthetic leg in March after his left leg was amputated below the knee in September 2022 due to diabetes.

Of his official acting comeback since his medical ordeal, he told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News: “I am still playing the coffee stall uncle (Larry) in the latest season of 128 Circle, but there are new developments, new characters and new beginnings (in the show).

“I have been working for about 10 days, and the cast and crew have been very kind, polite and helpful.”

The crew members also celebrated Duan’s birthday – he turned 62 last Friday – in the television studio.

“They suddenly sang the birthday song and brought out a cake,” he said. “I was really moved and it was heart-warming. I am very grateful for their care.”

Duan said his daily shooting schedule goes up to 13 hours, with filming lasting eight to nine hours. The entire production of 128 Circle is expected to stretch over three to four months.