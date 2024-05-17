Actor Donnie Yen to star in John Wick movie spin-off based on his assassin character Caine

Donnie Yen is set to star in a spin-off of John Wick (2014 to present), in which he will reprise his role as blind assassin Caine. The character was introduced in the fourth movie of the action franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

The Hong Kong action star took to Instagram on May 17 to share his excitement. “I’m ready, John,” Yen wrote, adding a smiling face with sunglasses emoji in the post.

The 60-year-old also shared a reel that highlighted Caine’s cool moments from John Wick: Chapter 4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will be set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, where Caine has been freed from his obligations to crime boss council The High Table.

While the untitled spin-off has yet to find a director, shooting will commence in Hong Kong in 2025, reported the American publication.

Yen once told GQ magazine in a 2023 interview that he fought to have his character renamed. He also called out Asian stereotypes in the film’s original script and insisted that Caine sport a different look.

“The (original) name was Shang or Chang. Why can’t he have a normal name? Why do you have to be so generic?” said Yen, who was also not impressed by his character’s initial wardrobe of mandarin-collared outfits.

“This is a John Wick movie. Everybody’s supposed to be cool and fashionable. Why can’t he look cool and fashionable?”

American film-maker Chad Stahelski – who directed all four previous films headlined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves – will develop the new Caine movie as part of a deal with film studio Lionsgate to expand the John Wick universe.

Yen said in a statement: “Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad (and the producers) push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion.

“Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”