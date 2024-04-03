Actor Desmond Tan says his two dogs are good ‘big brothers’ to his newborn daughter

SINGAPORE – Since becoming a new father, Singaporean actor Desmond Tan says he has been awash with emotions he has never experienced before.

The 37-year-old welcomed his first child, a girl, on March 5. He tied the knot with his university sweetheart in 2021.

The Mediacorp artiste tells The Straits Times over the phone: “I feel this deep happiness. I think most people tend to be focused on themselves, but after the birth of my little one, I feel a shift. Now, I put my family way ahead of myself in all my decision-making.”

He is starring in the series Moments, which premieres on April 9 on Channel 8 at 9pm and is also available on mewatch. In the drama, his character is tasked to run a detective agency with his deceased colleague’s daughter (Paige Chua). After a mysterious incident while investigating a case, he gains the ability to foresee the future, while she can see into people’s past.

While Tan enjoyed a leisurely babymoon with his wife in Paris from late 2023 to early 2024 after filming on Moments wrapped, his daughter’s birth was a little bit more hectic. The baby arrived more than a week before her expected due date, leaving Tan in a rush to finish up the nursery.