Actor Desmond Tan rubs shoulders with K-idol Lee Min-ho in Bangkok

How often does one get to mingle with South Korean heart-throb Lee Min-ho?

Local actor Desmond Tan got to rub shoulders with the K-drama superstar twice in two months.

Tan was one of several celebrity guests at the opening of Fendi’s men’s boutique in Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Feb 1. Lee was the biggest celebrity at the star-studded event.

The home-grown actor last met The King: Eternal Monarch (2020) star at Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2024 show held in Milan on Jan 13.

Tan, 37, took to Instagram on Feb 5 to share photos of the event. He also posed with Filipino actress Heart Evangelista, as well as Thai stars such as Bella Ranee Campen, Mario Maurer and Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak.