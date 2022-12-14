Actor Desmond Tan robbed in Italy of laptop and cash

SINGAPORE – Local actor Desmond Tan, who is on holiday in Italy, was robbed while on a train, he shared on Instagram on Monday.

“My backpack just got stolen from me in a train in Italy. Just want to send a reminder to folks who are travelling during this period to be extremely careful,” Tan, 36, wrote on Instagram Stories.

He added that he lost his laptop, all his cash for the trip as well as miscellaneous replaceable items.

Just hours earlier, he had posted a series of photos at the Milan Cathedral. It is his first time in the city and he is travelling with his wife. They had tied the knot in France in December 2021.

On Wednesday, he updated his Instagram Stories with a note to thank his followers for sending him encouragement, advice and prayers.

He said he and his wife were safe and unharmed, adding: “We are trying our best to put this incident behind us and focus on the rest of our vacation. We live to learn, that’s life.”

He also shared more photos from Milan and added: “Looking forward to only sharing happy moments from now on.”

This is not the first time he has been robbed while on holiday.

In March 2020, while in Bali, Tan and a friend, who were on a motorcycle, were ambushed by four men on two motorbikes.

One of them grabbed his phone and they fled. It was Tan’s first time being robbed and he wanted to give chase, but his friend told him to let it go.