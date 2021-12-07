Actor Desmond Tan marries university sweetheart of 12 years in surprise wedding

SINGAPORE - Actor Desmond Tan surprised fans and Instagram followers on Tuesday evening (Dec 7) when he shared a series of wedding photos.

In a statement, his management agency The Celebrity Agency said that the 35-year-old tied the knot with his university sweetheart of 12 years recently in France and they are currently on their honeymoon.

In his post, he quoted a Bible verse: "I have found the one whom my soul loves. Solomon 3:4."

He added: "Once upon a time, I became yours and you became mine. We stay together through tears and laughter because that's what they call happily ever after."

The fairy-tale chateau wedding in the south of France comes on the heels of a private wedding reception last month in Singapore with their families.



Desmond Tan and his wife are currently on their honeymoon. PHOTOS: DESMOND TAN/INSTAGRAM



The identity of his wife has never been revealed in all their years of dating. In the wedding photos, her face is turned away from the camera.

Tan had graduated in 2011 from the National University of Singapore, where the couple had presumably met.

He had recently opened up about marriage and kids to entertainment portal 8days.sg, saying: "Turning 35 definitely got me thinking. The whole cliche about age being just a number is one thing: I have friends who are 50 but behave like kids because they're young at heart, but we can't deny our biological clocks. We need the energy and time to rest when taking care of kids."