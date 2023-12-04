Actor Desmond Tan marks second wedding anniversary with photos of pregnant wife

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor Desmond Tan marked his second wedding anniversary with some sweet photos in an Instagram post on Dec 3.

The 37-year-old shared two photographs of him and his five-month-pregnant wife that were taken at the Marina Bay waterfront promenade.

“This is the last wedding anniversary which we celebrate as two people,” he wrote. They got married in a ceremony held in France on Dec 7, 2021.

Calling her his “forever favourite person”, Tan thanked his wife for the “two years of love, laughter and endless adventures together”.

In one picture, he was cupping his wife’s growing belly with his hands. The other was of him smiling sweetly at her.