Actor Daniel Wu’s model-host wife Lisa S announces return to fashion industry

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Lisa S has been married to Daniel Wu since 2010 and they have a daughter who turns 13 on May 30.

American model-host Lisa S, wife of Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu, is making a comeback in the fashion industry.

Lisa S, whose full name is Lisa Selesner, recently joined Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and has since garnered about 17,000 followers. She uploaded a 40-second video of herself on April 29, with the caption: “Long time no see everyone!!”

The 47-year-old has been married to Wu, 51, since 2010 and they have a daughter who turns 13 on May 30. Lisa S had put her modelling career on hold and is seldom seen in public.

“Hi everybody, I don’t know if you remember me, but I am Lisa S,” the former Channel V VJ said in English in the video. “I’m so happy to be back.”

Lisa S, who was formerly based in Hong Kong with Wu, said she returned to the United States several years ago to take care of her family. “Raised my daughter, rode horses, still riding horses, supported my husband.”

Wu is currently starring in Hong Kong crime thriller film Cold War 1994 (2026), which is showing in Singapore cinemas. He also appeared in American action-comedy film Love Hurts (2025) opposite Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

“And now I’ve decided it’s time to get back into the fashion industry... as a woman of my age because everything is completely different now, and it’s a journey.”

She added: “I’m really excited for you to come along on this ride with me. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be fashioning.”

Wu supported his wife by replying in the comment section: “I still remember you.”