Actor Chris Pratt takes audiences on immersive AI journey in new movie Mercy

Chris Pratt attends the Mercy premiere in New York City on Jan 20, 2026.

LONDON – The thriller Mercy imagines a near future where the justice system is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and suspects are presumed guilty unless they can prove their innocence.

In a violence-ridden Los Angeles in 2029, police detective Chris Raven (Chris Pratt) wakes up in a stupor, shackled to a chair, facing the AI judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson) that he helped create.

Raven is accused of murdering his wife and has 90 minutes to prove his innocence or he will be executed on the spot.

The Timur Bekmambetov-directed movie – opening in Singapore cinemas on Jan 29 – felt like a theatre play, said Pratt and Ferguson. They were split up on separate stages, communicating via earpieces and acting out 40- to 50-minute-long scenes.

“I’ve never played a robot or AI tapping into human emotions,” said Swedish actress Ferguson, 42. “The conversations that came with that were really fun.”

Rebecca Ferguson in Mercy. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES

“For me, being confined to a chair was something that was different. I’m a pretty physical person,” said American actor Pratt, 46, who asked to get strapped in for takes.

“I found it helpful because I truly felt I could fight against it, and felt even more claustrophobic.”

To portray the motionless Maddox, who mimics humans, Kazakh-Russian film-maker Bekmambetov gave Ferguson a chart of emotions.

“He would say, ‘I want you to smile at the oddest moment’,” she said. “There wasn’t that much for me to work with, other than behind the eyes.”

Maddox has access to the city’s cloud, to which citizens are legally obligated to connect their devices, and which Raven can use to try to exonerate himself.

Shot in Bekmambetov’s “screenlife” style, much of the film’s action takes place on displays. As Maddox and Raven scour social media accounts, surveillance feeds, police body cameras, doorbell recorders and databases, the images are blasted on the futuristic courtroom’s walls.

Chris Pratt in Mercy. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES

Pratt believes Mercy’s immersive nature will make audiences question their own behaviour.

“They’re going to probably be thinking, ‘I’ve etched each of my actions in digital stone over the past 12 to 15 years. If I’m ever put in a position where this could be used against me, there’s a lot of stuff out there,” he said.

“You’re kind of on the same journey with my character. As I’m defending myself, you’re sort of defending your own actions,” said Pratt. “It’s like your life is being thrown at you. It’s a little bit jarring.” REUTERS