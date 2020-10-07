Actor Chris Evans shows off tattooed torso in video of him enjoying pool time

Captain America actor Chris Evans is making the most of pool time before winter sets in.

The 39-year-old turned up the heat by posting a video on Instagram of him doing a backflip into a swimming pool on Tuesday (Oct 6). His caption: "Last swim before the pool hibernates... (It was freezing.)".

The shirtless Marvel star's chiselled torso and vast collection of tattoos are on full display as he is seen in a pair of black swimming trunks.

Evans, who had accidentally leaked an explicit picture last month, took a dig at his pale skin, with the caption: "I wonder what it's like to be tan."

He was one of many celebrities who took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam United States President Donald Trump for his "Don't be afraid of Covid" remark after he was discharged from hospital.

The actor wrote: "You've been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I'm sure you're aware of that disparity, you just don't care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you."