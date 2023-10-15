Actor Chris Evans is enjoying married life with actress Alba Baptista

NEW YORK – American actor Chris Evan flaunted a wedding band on his finger and publicly confirmed his marriage to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for the first time.

“I got married. It was great,” said the Captain America (2011) star on Saturday at the 2023 New York Comic Con (NYCC).

The couple had two “wonderful and beautiful” ceremonies – one in Portugal and the other at a private home in Massachusetts, United States.

However, planning the weddings was stressful, said Evans, 42.

“For those of you who are married, you know it takes a lot out of you.”

He added: “But now that we’re through that, we’ve just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. Now, we’re just relaxing, enjoying life and reflecting.”

Evans, who tied the knot in September, was one of the featured guests at NYCC, alongside actors such as Ewan McGregor, Zachary Levi, Tom Hiddleston and Susan Sarandon.

The Knives Out (2019) actor also spoke about his desire to return to Broadway.

“I’d love to try and find something next year,” he said, adding that he started acting in high school theatre by doing a lot of Shakespeare.

His last Broadway performance was as an overbearing cop in the 2018 revival of the Kenneth Lonergan play called Lobby Hero.

Evans added it was challenging to pick the right project.

“It is tough because you may find something that you like, but a show usually runs three, four or five months. So it has got to be something that you don’t just love, but something that you are ready to explore from different angles every single night for a very long time.”

While he loves theatre, musicals are out of the question for him. “To get up there and just do it every day. Eight times a week. I don’t have the pipes. I wish I did,” he said.