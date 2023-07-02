Actor Chris Evans deactivates Instagram, Twitter accounts for a social media break

LOS ANGELES – You will not know what Chris Evans is doing this summer.

The Captain America star, who offered glimpses into his life with his girlfriend, actress Alba Baptista, 25, and his adopted dog Dodger on social media, went on a hiatus from Instagram and Twitter last week.

Before deactivating both accounts, the 42-year-old American actor tweeted on June 28: “I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and Instagram. See you soon. Much love.”

He was following in the footsteps of Welsh actor Taron Egerton, 33, who posted last week about needing “a break from social media for a while”.

Egerton added: “I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding.

“With regards to work, I know I am capable of more and Instagram is one of several impediments to getting me there.”

Evans replied: “Count me in. Gonna take a little break, everyone.”