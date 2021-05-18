Actor Chew Chor Meng jokes about his old photos on social media

SINGAPORE - Local actor Chew Chor Meng is known for playing the lovable Lobang King in the popular Channel 8 sitcom Don't Worry, Be Happy (1996 to 2002) and the dual father-and-son roles in drama serial Wok Of Life (1999).

The winner of talent hunt Star Search in 1990 is a firm fixture of the local entertainment scene but not many have seen his less-than-glamorous side - until now.

The 52-year-old first posted on social media a photo of his old bus pass with an expiry date of June 30, 1988, in which his face looked quite round.

He then posted a second photo of his student card when he was studying at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, in which he looked sleepy with his eyes half closed.

Chew joked in the hashtags that he went through school with his eyes closed and that his hair was so messy that he looked like a prisoner.

Several local celebrities reacted to his post, with actress Kate Pang saying the person in the photos did not look like him at all, while actor Christopher Lee asked who that was.

Chew, who has Kennedy's Disease, a motor neuron condition, received a Special Achievement Award at the Star Awards in 2019.

He will be acting in upcoming long-form television series The Heartland Hero, playing the father of actor Shane Pow, whose role has been replaced mid-series by actor James Seah.

Pow's contract with broadcaster Mediacorp was terminated after he was charged with drink driving in April.