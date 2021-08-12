Actor Chen Yixi 'totally appalled' after being rear-ended in a hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE - Actor Chen Yixi, 30, was the victim of a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday morning (Aug11), when the van he was in was rear-ended by another van.

He later shared photos of the van's licence plate, as well as the damage sustained, on his Instagram Stories, saying he was "totally appalled" that the other driver did not stop.

Though they tried to give chase, the cars ahead of them were going slowly and they lost sight of the vehicle, allegedly a silver Toyota Hiace, which sped off onto the expressway.

While Chen, who is the son of celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, was not hurt in the fender-bender and the damage was not major, he said he was "super annoyed".

He added: "At least have the decency to come down and apologise."

After the post, he received a flood of concerned messages and made a police report.