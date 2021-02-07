Actor Chen Tianwen goes for cataract surgery

SINGAPORE - Local veteran actor Chen Tianwen had his fans concerned after he appeared on social media with an eye pad and eye shield.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 4), the 57-year-old actor wrote in Chinese: "I am going to be a swordsman with eyes which can see a great distance."

He used the phrase "qian li yan", which can refer to the Chinese deity Qian Li Yan, often seen with Shun Feng Er as the guardians of sea goddess Mazu.

Chen told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that he had just gone for cataract surgery and was going for another operation, on the right eye, on Friday.

Several local artistes wished him well, including Bonnie Loo, Ya Hui and Lin Meijiao.

He also told Wanbao that his right leg was giving him problems.

An old injury flared up late last year and his leg has not recovered fully. He said he has consulted both specialists and traditional Chinese medicine physicians.

"I will feel pain in my leg even when I am playing golf now," he was quoted by Wanbao as saying.

The actor, who is married to Bao Xiaohui, disclosed on Instagram in November that his five-year-old son had a close shave with a golf ball when his family visited Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 1.

Chen, who made his acting debut in 1984, had played the father in director Anthony Chen's award-winning family drama Ilo Ilo (2013).

He has also appeared in director Jack Neo's films, including The Lion Men: Ultimate Showdown (2014).