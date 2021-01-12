Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer Sharna Burgess make public their relationship on Instagram

Hot on the heels of American actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey making public their relationship on Sunday (Jan 10), actor Brian Austin Green and Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess have followed suit.

Burgess, a professional partner and troupe member on the American edition of reality series Dancing With The Stars (2005 to present), on Monday posted on Instagram a photo of her and Green kissing, with the caption: "Him" and a kiss-mark emoji.

Green, who played David Silver on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990 to 2000), did not post a corresponding photo on his Instagram, but he did tell talk show Access Daily on Saturday that he and Burgess holidayed in Hawaii recently and "it's all going really well right now".

He praised his new girlfriend as " an amazing woman" and "super sweet and caring".

Green, 47, was first linked to Burgess, 35, in late December after Britain's Daily Mail spotted them boarding the same flight together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Green, who is one of the judges of new reality competition series The Masked Dancer (2020 to present), made the news in May last year after announcing that he and his wife, actress Megan Fox, had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The couple have three sons together. Fox, 34, is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

Jordan, 33, who played the antagonist Killmonger in the Marvel movie Black Panther (2018) and was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" in 2020, disclosed on Sunday that he is dating Harvey, 23. This followed months of rumours, as both he and Harvey posted photos of them together on social media.