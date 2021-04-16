Actor Brad Pitt seen in wheelchair after wisdom tooth extraction

LOS ANGELES - Brad Pitt was seen leaving a medical centre in a wheelchair on Wednesday (April 14), but do not worry, the Hollywood star is fine.

He just had his wisdom teeth removed and the wheelchair was for liability reasons, according to celebrity gossip site Page Six.

It had snapped photos of Pitt, 57, being wheeled out of the Beverly Hills medical centre incognito in a hoodie, sunglasses and mask.

An anonymous source said: "It's nothing. Dentist work."

The actor may have just been preparing to look his best next week, when he is slated to be one of the presenters at the Academy Awards.

The ceremony, which was postponed for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic to April 25, will feature 15 presenters, including director Bong Joon-ho and Hollywood stars Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford and Joaquin Phoenix.

Pitt, who won Best Supporting Actor last year for his role in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, is currently battling former wife Angelina Jolie over the custody of five of their six children who are underage.

Maddox, the oldest son, is 19, while the youngest are twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The actress had filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and the couple officially split in 2019.

However, they have still not reached a settlement on how to split their multi-million dollar fortunes or the custody issue.

Legal experts say their divorce may be one of Hollywood's costliest in terms of legal fees and could take another six years to finalise.