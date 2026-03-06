Actor Benny Chan and wife, actress Dilraba Dilmurat evacuated from Dubai

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Benny Chan and his wife Lisa Jiang said they had reached Hong Kong safely. Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat (right) also reported on social media that she was safe.

Hong Kong actor Benny Chan and his wife, Chinese model Lisa Jiang, were temporarily stranded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before they managed to find a way back to Hong Kong.

Major airports in the Middle East, including Dubai’s, had been shut amid the United States-Israel attacks on Iran, leaving many foreigners in the region scrambling to find a way home.

Chan, 56, Jiang, 40, and her parents were in the city for a work trip. She posted a short video on social media on March 4, saying they had to leave Dubai urgently.

Jiang said: “Last night, a suicide drone flew low overhead, accompanied by the roar of fighter jets, disrupting the quiet night. The site of the attack and explosion was less than 1.3km away from our hotel, which can be reached by road in three minutes.”

She added: “We evacuated at about 4am today, before it was fully daylight, and are now on our way to the airport. We hope everything goes well and are grateful for everyone’s concern.”

Jiang then posted an update on March 5, revealing that she and Chan had reached Hong Kong safely.

“It’s only after experiencing turmoil that one truly appreciates the value of peace,” she said.

During a live stream detailing their encounter, Chan shared his mixed feelings upon boarding the plane: ”Scared? Of course. But fear won’t help – it’s beyond our control.”

Meanwhile, Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat, who was stranded in Dubai while on transit, also updated fans on her safety on Chinese social media platform Weibo on March 4.

Her agency had said on Weibo on March 3 that she would not be able to make it to Paris Fashion Week that day to attend the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 show.

“Just letting everyone know that my team and I are safe and sound, and the company has taken care of all necessary arrangements,” wrote Dilraba, 33, who is believed to have flown to Malaysia. “I’m so sorry to have worried you all, and thank you for your concern.”