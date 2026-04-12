Actor Benjamin Heng’s daughter was in Seoul for SM Entertainment K-pop trainee auditions

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SINGAPORE – The teenage daughter of Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng has completed an 11-week K-pop training programme with SM Universe (Singapore) and was in Seoul for an audition to be a trainee with South Korean entertainment giant SM Entertainment, with results still pending.

On April 10, the 49-year-old Fly Entertainment artiste and property agent posted on Instagram pictures of himself with Sophie, 17, in the South Korean capital, writing: “This trip hits different. Not just a holiday... but the start of her dream. From watching K-pop on screen to standing in the same city where dreams are chased for real.

“I’ve closed many deals in life, but this one is different. No guarantees. No shortcuts. Just passion, discipline and heart.”

He added: “As a dad, you want to protect them from the world. But sometimes, you have to let them step into it.”

Proud is an understatement. This is her journey now – and I’ll be right behind her every step of the way. Let’s see how far this dream goes.”

Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng with his daughter Sophie, a student in K-pop training academy SM Universe (Singapore)’s inaugural Professional Training Programme. PHOTO: BENJAMINHENG25/INSTAGRAM

According to SM Universe (Singapore), SM Entertainment’s first K-pop training academy outside South Korea, Sophie was among the inaugural cohort of the school’s Professional Training Programme (PTP), which began in early January. The programme comprises 10 weeks of intensive training in Singapore, followed by a one-week bootcamp in Seoul during the March school holidays.

Ms Rachel Lee, marketing director of SM Universe (Singapore), tells The Straits Times: “During the Seoul segment, students have the opportunity to participate in private auditions with invited K-pop labels. Outstanding students, such as Sophie, will also be selected to audition for SM Entertainment.”

SM Entertainment, one of South Korea’s biggest entertainment companies, is home to K-pop stars such as Girls’ Generation, NCT and Exo.

Ms Lee says that Sophie, who is currently awaiting the outcome of her SM Entertainment audition, showed notable strengths across multiple disciplines.

“She has a strong sense of rhythm, which she utilises to her advantage in both dance and rap. Her proportions and physique contribute to clean dance lines and natural stage presence.”

Her main area of development, Ms Lee adds, is her vocal tone and Korean pronunciation, which she worked on under the guidance of Korean instructors.

In February, Sophie appeared in SM Universe (Singapore)’s social media posts in which she talks about her passionate instructors and their attention to detail.

Since its soft launch in June 2025, SM Universe (Singapore) – located at local youth hub *Scape – has run more than 70 programmes and trained over 600 students from more than 10 countries.

Its instructors are professionals who have coached acts such as Girls’ Generation, Super Junior, TVXQ, Aespa and Riize.

Ms Lee said completing the PTP opens several pathways for graduates. Top performers may be placed with SM Entertainment or gain access to other South Korean labels through the Seoul bootcamp. Others may pursue careers as local or regional artistes, or explore opportunities in digital content and the broader performing arts industry.

“Ultimately, the programme equips them with the skills, experience and industry access to take their next step in the entertainment and creative industries.”

Heng is best known for starring in local films like romantic drama film Eating Air (1999) and horror-comedy Zombiepura (2018), as well as TV series such as Third Rail (2022) and theatre productions like Asian Boys Volume 1 (2000).

Sophie is his only child with his first wife, Ms Michelle Ng, who died in her sleep in 2019 at the age of 43. In November 2025, he married his Japanese partner Nana Ishibashi and the couple held their wedding at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.