Actor Ben Affleck swipes left on celebrity dating app

LOS ANGELES - Despite recent claims otherwise, Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck insists he has not been on celebrity dating app Raya.

Representatives for the Armageddon and Gone Girl star told American media outlet People that "he has not been an active member (on the app) for several years."

The statement followed claims by reality star Emma Hernan that she had matched with Affleck on Raya, which is exclusively available to high-profile people such as actors and models.

In the new season of her television show, Selling Sunset on Netflix, Hernan is seen telling her co-star Chrishell Stause, "(Affleck) may or may not have been texting me... He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn't go," she said.

In response, Stause pointed out that 30-year-old Hernan could have "foiled Bennifer" - referencing Affleck's renewed relationship with his his old flame, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

Hernan jokingly agreed with Stause's assessment, adding: "It was right before that, so maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection, so that was his opening pick-up line," she added, referencing Ben Affleck's childhood in Boston.

According to People, this interaction between Hernan and Affleck, 49, occurred in 2019.

In May last year, another of Affleck's alleged matches on Raya outed him on TikTok.

Nivine Jay, an influencer based in Los Angeles, wrote that she had "unmatched" Affleck after thinking his profile was fake.

In reply, Affleck sent Jay a selfie video where he is seen saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Nevertheless, the American actor's love life seems to be on the up and up, as Lopez announced earlier that the duo are engaged for the second time.

Meanwhile, other celebrities seem to have had more success with Raya than Affleck - British singer Lily Allen reportedly met her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, on the platform.

American gymnast Simone Biles also found her fiancé, American football player Jonathan Owens, through the app in early 2020.