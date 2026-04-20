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Actor-artist Chen Xi and wife hold wedding in Japan

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Chen Xi and his Japanese wife held a wedding in Japan on April 19.

Chen Xi and his Japanese wife held a wedding in Japan on April 19.

PHOTO: CHXNXI/INSTAGRAM

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Lim Ruey Yan

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Home-grown actor-artist Chen Xi and his Japanese wife held their wedding in Japan on April 19.

The 34-year-old son of veteran stars Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun shared the news on social media the next day. He unveiled the wedding photos of his bride – known only as Mami, and one year his junior.

The young couple registered their marriage in Singapore in July 2025.

“As many of you know, we had our tea ceremony and solemnisation last year, so our grandparents, who are less able to travel now, could also be part of this special milestone,” wrote Chen Xi, whose only sibling is actress Chen Yixin, 25.

“Anyway, we were honestly a little worried at first because the forecast showed a 95 per cent chance of rain. But, miraculously the skies cleared and the chance dropped to just 5 per cent.”

He disclosed that the union between him and Mami was celebrated at a Japanese Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine, and they were surrounded by family and friends who travelled from 12 countries, including Singapore, Britain, Australia and Chile.

“Seeing everyone come together from around the world meant so much to us,” he wrote. “A huge thank you to everyone who came and made this day unforgettable. And most of all, to my dear wife – thank you for your love and support through everything.”

The wedding was held on the same day as Star Awards 2026 – Mediacorp’s annual television awards ceremony.

Xiang Yun was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Gift Of Time, a TV series exploring the issues of life and death. She played the role of Xu Qiaomei, the wife of lead actor Chen Hanwei’s character Lan Shuimiao. She was unable to attend the awards ceremony as it clashed with her son’s wedding.

The award eventually went to Chen Liping for her performance in period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story. Coincidentally, the 60-year-old was also absent from the Star Awards.

Meanwhile, Edmund Chen was granted permission in March to leave Singapore after receiving a five-day jail term over his role in a traffic accident in 2025. The sentence has been stayed pending the outcome of an appeal. The judge approved his application to travel to China for business and to Japan for his son’s wedding.

More on this topic
Actor Chen Xi posts birthday tribute to father Edmund Chen amid court case
My Perfect Weekend with actor and artist Chen Xi
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.