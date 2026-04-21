Actor Andie Chen reflects on 11th acting loss at Star Awards

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Andie Chen was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Star Awards on April 19.

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SINGAPORE – Local actor Andie Chen shared his thoughts on social media after missing out on an acting award for the 11th time at the Star Awards on April 19.

Chen, who turns 41 in June, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as police inspector Hong Dashi in the time-travel drama Fixing Fate. The role was also nominated for The Most Hated Villain at the annual television awards ceremony.

The Best Supporting Actor award eventually went to Tyler Ten for his role as street gangster Bai A-li in Mediacorp’s blockbuster drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story. It was the 30-year-old’s first acting nomination at the Star Awards.

Meanwhile, The Most Hated Villain went to actress Chantalle Ng’s character Zhang Anna in Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story.

“I’ve always believed that an actor’s only job is to give the best performance possible,” Chen wrote in Chinese on social media on April 19. “Now that I’m 41, maybe it’s time I realise that the world just isn’t that simple.”

He added: “Thank you to my friends for being there, to my colleagues for their hugs and to my fans for their tears. Thank you all.”

Despite winning the Star Search acting competition in 2007 and being in the industry for 19 years, Chen has not won any Star Awards.

He has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor seven times and Best Actor four times. He has also been nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes prize six times.

Local actress Hong Huifang was among the celebrities with kind words for Chen.

“Giving a good performance is never wrong – that’s your skill,” she wrote in the comments section in Chinese. “The world is complicated, but do not let it get to you. Most importantly, stay true to yourself.”

She added: “Many people are moved by your current situation, and everyone is rooting for you. Keep going.”

Chen’s wife, Taiwanese actress Kate Pang, 43, also commented on his post. The couple have an 11-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

Quoting from the hit Chinese historical romance drama Pursuit Of Jade, Pang wrote: “I’ll slaughter pigs to support you, so that you don’t have to stay in the army. Let’s go home, okay?”

Chen replied: “I kind of want to.”

Pang’s lines were said by Pursuit Of Jade’s leading character, butcher Fan Changyu (Tian Xiwei), to injured general Xie Zheng (Zhang Linghe), after they reunited in episode 24 of the 40-episode series.