Actor Alec Baldwin to resume filming Rust despite being charged over fatal shooting

LOS ANGELES – Actor Alec Baldwin will reportedly resume filming Western movie Rust in spring.

According to entertainment portal Deadline, Rust Movie Productions confirmed the news and added that Ms Bianca Cline (Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, 2021) has come aboard as cinematographer. She joins a mix of new and previous crew members, including director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 64, who is also a producer on the movie, was charged in January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.

She was shot and killed by a prop gun fired by Baldwin in October 2021, while Souza, 49, was wounded in the incident.

Producers said Ms Cline will donate her salary to charity in honour of Ms Hutchins.

The scene which was being rehearsed when Ms Hutchins was shot had been rewritten and the “any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition” had now been barred from the set, according to the production company.

Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, who was also charged, are looking at up to five years behind bars if found guilty.

The first hearing in the case will be held next Friday.

Last October, Rust’s producers had said filming would resume in January with the original cast, but the start date now appears to have been pushed back.

Rust Movie Productions also revealed on Tuesday that a documentary about Ms Hutchins’ life and career is in the works, with the support of her husband Matthew Hutchins.

