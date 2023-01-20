Actor Alec Baldwin charged in Rust shooting, others indicted

LOS ANGELES - A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday charged actor Alec Baldwin and others in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western movie Rust.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and the film’s armorer after more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe.

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, the prosecutor said in a statement.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” Ms Carmack-Altwies said.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, she said.

Under New Mexico law, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a US$5,000 fine.

Hutchins was killed when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.

The sheriff’s office focused on how live rounds got onto a movie set and how they were loaded into a firearm.